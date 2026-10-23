Collector educates people on Central govt insurance schemes

Wanaparthy: With the objective of bringing banking services, government insurance, and pension schemes closer to the rural population, an awareness camp on financial inclusion schemes—organised by Union Bank of India—was held at the government school in Nachahalli village, Wanaparthy mandal on Thursday.

District Collector Adarsh Surabhi explained the significance of various government schemes to the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged everyone to utilise government insurance and pension schemes to ensure their financial security. He highlighted that schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana are highly beneficial to the public.

The Collector explained that under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, one can obtain accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh by paying an annual premium of just Rs 20. He further noted that through the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, by paying an annual premium of Rs 436, one can secure an insurance benefit of Rs 2 lakh in the event of death, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

Furthermore, considering the current economic climate and the rising cost of living, it was suggested that people should become better informed about the Atal Pension Yojana.

It was explained that by making regular contributions in accordance with the scheme’s eligibility criteria and terms, individuals can secure financial stability for their old age.

The Collector emphasised that the three schemes play a crucial role in providing financial protection to families and urged all eligible individuals to enroll.

Those who have not yet joined these schemes were advised to contact their nearest bank branch immediately to complete the registration process.

The event was attended by RBI AGM Pradeep Chandra, NABARD DDM Manohar Reddy, LDM Shiva Kumar, DLPO Raghunath Reddy, Village Sarpanch Abdullah, as well as relevant officials, bank representatives, and local villagers.