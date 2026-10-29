Collector urges graduates to register as voters

Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has urged all eligible graduates to register as voters for the upcoming Mahabubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC election.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Collector emphasised that the right to vote is highly valuable and that the participation of every voter is crucial in a democracy.

He stated that individuals who graduated on or before October 31, 2023, are eligible to register as voters for the Graduate MLC election.

Eligible graduates are advised to submit their applications online using Form-18, or to submit them in person at the respective RDO office or Tahsildar office by November 6.

He urged all eligible graduates in the district not to wait until the final deadline, but to register immediately and ensure their names are included in the electoral roll.

He encouraged everyone eligible to take full advantage of this registration process so that they may exercise their right to vote in the Graduate MLC election.