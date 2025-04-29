Cong shaken by success of BRS meeting: GVR

Bhupalapally: Former MLA of Bhupalpalli, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, expressed special thanks to the urban and mandal public representatives, leaders, and activists who played a key role in ensuring the success of the meeting and the smooth conduct of the program without any untoward incidents.

On Monday, at a press conference held at the BRS party district office in Bhupalpalli under the leadership town president Katakam Janardhan, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy criticised the Congress. He said the Congress party is shaken by the success of Sunday public meeting of the BRS.

He said the game of cheating and deceiving is over for the ruling party. People believed the false promises of the Congress party and gave them power. He accused them of failing to fulfill their promises, such as waiving loans of Rs 2 lakh with a single signature, and even swearing on God when they couldn’t deliver. He claimed that such instances of a Chief Minister swearing on God and failing to keep promises are unprecedented in Indian political history, attributing this solely to Revanth Reddy. He further alleged that Revanth Reddy is responsible for even invoking the wrath of God.

He criticised the Congress party for failing to provide pensions to both husband and wife as promised, and even failing to give the husband’s pension to widows. He also pointed out the unfulfilled promise of providing an additional Rs 1,00,000 and a gold sovereign under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme for marriages. He questioned the lack of transparency in the allocation of houses, where lists of applicants were read out but the number of approvals was kept hidden from the public.

He quoted KCR, saying that the Congress party is the only villain for the state of Telangana. He accused the Congress of trying to control police officials by threatening them with cases and jail time. He remarked that the fear in their hearts was evident in the inefficiency of traffic control by the police officials.