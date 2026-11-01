Congress leaders call for collective efforts towards Hanumakonda’s development

Hanumakonda: West MLA NainiRajender Reddy has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, SardarVallabhbhai Patel, recalling their invaluable contributions to national unity and integrity.

The 42nd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel were observed at the Hanamkonda District Congress Committee (DCC) office on Saturday. The programme was organised under the leadership of DCC President InagalaVenkatram Reddy, with MLA Naini attending as the chief guest. Floral tributes were offered to the portraits of both leaders.

Addressing the media, Naini and Venkatram Reddy praised Patel’s decisive leadership in integrating hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union, particularly his role in the integration of Hyderabad.

They also recalled Indira Gandhi’s contributions to poverty alleviation through the ‘GaribiHatao’ campaign, bank nationalisation and land reforms, highlighting her ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The MLA said the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, was committed to public welfare and development, inspired by the ideals of these leaders. He urged party workers to work collectively for Hanamkonda’s progress.