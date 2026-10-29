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Deceased journalist’s family receives Rs 1.77 lakh aid
In Short
The amount was handed over to the bereaved family on Wednesday under the leadership of village sarpanch Payili Yakalakshm
Warangal: The family of deceased journalist Chintala Ailaiah of Gantlakunta village in Peddavangara mandal, Mahabubabad district, has received financial assistance of Rs 1,77,200 from villagers, fellow journalists and friends.
The amount was handed over to the bereaved family on Wednesday under the leadership of village sarpanch Payili Yakalakshmi.
Contributions were collected through six groups: Best Friends Society, Friendly Care Foundation, SSC 2007–08 batch friends, Gantlakunta Super Kings WhatsApp group, Peddavangara journalists and Gantlakunta Class VII friends.
District Public Relations Officer P. Rajendra Prasad appreciated the collective effort, describing it as an example of social responsibility and solidarity. He urged journalists to promote social values through their professional work.
He also said District Collector Sneha Sabarish was taking initiatives for the welfare of working journalists and expressed hope that the assistance would provide relief to the family.