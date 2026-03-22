Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations reflect unity and devotion in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: Eid-ul-Fitrwas celebrated with religious fervour and communal harmony across Hanumakonda, as Telangana State Forest, Environment, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha participated in special prayers and festivities in the Warangal East constituency on Saturday.

The Minister joined Muslim brethren at Eidgahs in Matwada, LB Nagar, Khila Warangal, and other areas, along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, public representatives, and religious leaders. Addressing the gathering, she said that Telangana should prosper with Allah’s blessings and that people should be blessed with health, happiness, and peace.

She described Eid-ul-Fitr as a symbol of brotherhood, charity, and spirituality, emphasising that the festival strengthens communal harmony and unity in society. The Minister extended heartfelt greetings to those who observed fasting with devotion during the holy month and celebrated the festival with spiritual zeal.

Reaffirming the commitment of the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, she stated that the administration remained dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of Muslims.

She expressed happiness over participating in the prayers and said she prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Telangana. Highlighting development initiatives, the Minister announced allocations for Eidgah development, including Rs 1 crore each for Matwada and Khila Warangal, Rs 60 lakh for LB Nagar, and Rs 40 lakh for Chintal. She also noted that 400 sewing machines and 3,500 Ramzan Tofa kits were distributed for the welfare of the Muslim community.