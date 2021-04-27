Errabelli Dayakar Rao slams BJP

Warangal: Development is possible only with the TRS government, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao asserted. Campaigning for the TRS nominees in the fray for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) here on Monday, he launched a tirade against the BJP and the Congress. He accused the government of privatising Public Sector Units (PSUs) and destroying jobs. Though SCs, STs and OBCs will lose reservation due to privatisation of the PSUs, the BJP is hellbent on its move, Errabelli said.

Referring to the price hike of LPG cylinders, he said that the BJP-led Central Government broke the back of the common man. On the other hand, the TRS has been delivering good governance by carrying several welfare and developmental programmes, the minister said, referring to the implementation of Asara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak etc

KCR's brainchild Mission Bhagiratha aimed at quenching the thirst of all the households in the State has become a role model in the country, he said. Several other initiatives of the TRS Government have become beacons for the other States in the country, Errabelli said.

"The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park will be a reality in the next six months. I am ready for anything if I fail in that pursuit," Errabelli asserted. He dared the BJP leaders to pursue the Centre and establish the railway coach factory in Kazipet. The BJP which failed to fulfill its assurances such as 2 crore jobs a year has no moral right to criticise the TRS, he said. "Modi who promised to bring black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account, failed to do so," he said.

Referring to the price hike of petroleum products, he said that the Centre had also lost control over the prices of essential commodities.

The BJP has always neglected Telangana and it continues to delay the funds entitled by the State, Errabelli said, drawing comparison with the BJP-ruled States in the country. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and State Planning Commission Vice-president B Vinod Kumar were among others who participated in the road shows.