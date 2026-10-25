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Errabelli seeks accountability over Medigadda water management

In Short

BRS leaders urge the government to follow technical experts’ recommendations on repairs and water storage

Former minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao on Saturday expressed concern over the wastage of Godavari water at the Medigadda project while farmers across Telangana struggle to secure irrigation for their crops.
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Former minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao on Saturday expressed concern over the wastage of Godavari water at the Medigadda project while farmers across Telangana struggle to secure irrigation for their crops.

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Hanumakonda: Former minister ErrabelliDayakar Rao on Saturday expressed concern over the wastage of Godavari water at the Medigadda project while farmers across Telangana struggle to secure irrigation for their crops.

Accompanied by BRS leaders, Errabelli inspected the Medigadda barrage and questioned the benefits farmers had received from the Kaleshwaram project, built with public money running into lakhs of crores of rupees.

Addressing the media, he criticised the government for failing to ensure effective water management, despite the availability of Godavari water. He questioned why farmers who invested heavily in cultivation should suffer losses due to irrigation shortages and demanded immediate measures to protect their crops.

BRS leaders urged the government to disclose the project’s current status and implement technical experts’ recommendations on repairs, water storage and distribution. They called for lasting solutions to ensure irrigation water reaches farmers.

MLAs Sudheer Reddy, Krishna Rao, MarriRajasekhar Reddy, Laxma Reddy and Vivekananda Goud, besides former MLA GandraVenkataramana Reddy, participated in the inspection.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Errabelli Dayakar RaoMedigadda BarrageKaleshwaram ProjectBRS PartyTelangana Irrigation Crisis
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