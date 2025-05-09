Fake cotton trade thriving, causing huge losses to farmers

Asifabad: The illicit trade of fake cotton seeds is thriving in the district without any check. Exploiting the naivety of farmers, traders are selling counterfiet cotton seeds sourced from other States, profiting immensely.

In Kumaram Bheem district, where irrigation facilities are limited, a majority of farmers are cultivating cotton. Last year, cotton was cultivated in about 3 lakh acres across the district, which is likely to increase this season. Farmers buy seeds from only well-known companies to get high yields. A single packet of seeds from major companies costs Rs 800 to 900.

However, for the past few years, some middlemen have been dumping fake seeds in rural areas of the district before the Kharif season and selling them to farmers at a very low price per kg in the form of door delivery. The farmers who are planting these seeds do not even get the minimum yield and face serious losses.

On the one hand, the police and Agriculture department officials are making farmers aware of fake seeds in the villages, but there is no result. Farmers are getting cheated as usual.

Like every year, fake traders are transporting large quantities of cotton seeds from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to the district ahead of this season and are running their business freely.

Especially in Maharashtra border mandals like Wankidi, Asifabad, Bejjuru, Kautal, Dahagaon, Penchikalpet, Chintelamanepalli, Sirpur, etc, these smugglers have already supplied seeds to farmers at their doorstep. The police have been conducting series of raids and catching fake seeds and filing cases, but to no avail.

Unscrupulous traders with big money and power are running their business unhindered through agents. Recently, the task force police conducted raids on the outskirts of Penchikalpet based on a specific information and seized 12 quintals of fake seeds worth Rs 12 lakh. District SP Srinivasa Rao is also serious about the fake seed business. He has issued orders that those who cheat farmers and run this business, no matter how reputable, should not be spared. With this, the police are keeping eye on the fake seed business.