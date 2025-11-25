Grand felicitation to Nirmal DCC president Bojju Patel

Nirmal: A grand felicitation programme was organised for the newly elected Nirmal DCC president and Khanapur MLA, Vedma Bojju Patel here on Monday. Former district ZPTC Forum president, Patti Reddy Rajeshwar Reddy felicitated him.

On this occasion, Rajeshwar Reddy said: “The leadership must work harder to strengthen the Congress party in Nirmal district. Efforts should be made to expand the party’s strength down to the village level.” The programme was attended by former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Nirmal District Library Chairman Arjumand Ali, District Youth Congress general secretary Ahmed Mukhtar, Sarangapur mandal social media coordinator Sack Pelli Surender, Sarangapur mandal Congress leaders Dasharath Rajeshwar, Adelli Rajeshwar Rao, Utla Rajeshwar, Olathri Narayana Reddy, Ismail, and several others.