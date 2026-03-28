Grand Sita Rama wedding celebrated in Warangal West

Hanumakonda: The Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam Mahotsavam was conducted on Friday in the Warangal West constituency in a grand, magnificent and spiritually vibrant manner with great devotion and enthusiasm. The event, organised for universal welfare, peace, and prosperity, was attended by West constituency MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. The priests performed the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita in a traditional manner amid Vedic chants, while a large number of devotees gathered to witness the ceremony. The MLA participated in the rituals, offered prayers, and sought blessings.

Prior to the event, he visited the Sri Bhadrakali Ammavari temple and performed ‘Laksha Pushparchana’ with devotion. The temple priests gave a traditional welcome to the MLA with Poornakumbham. Amid Vedic chants, he offered special prayers to the goddess and dedicated lakhs of flowers, praying for the well-being, prosperity and peace of people of the State. The rituals were conducted in a highly devotional and grand manner.

Nayini hoped that with the blessings of goddess people would be blessed with good health and prosperity. He affirmed commitment to work tirelessly for regional development and welfare of people.

He prayed the Kalyanam, performed for universal welfare, would bring peace and happiness to every household.