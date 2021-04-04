Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Polls on cards anytime after Ugadi

Warangal: With the State Government initiating the pre-poll process, the speculation is rife that elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) were not far away. The administration got down to business on Sunday, a day after the government gave its nod to the delimitation of divisions.

Amid Opposition Parties' accusations of anomalies, the government on Saturday issued GO 58 approving the delimitation process that also includes increasing divisions from 58 to 66 in the urban local body (ULB).

With the authorities quickly taking up the division-wise enumeration of BC SC, ST and women voters, the speculation is rife that the government is likely to issue election notification at any time after Ugadi (April 13).

The enumeration will be completed by April 7 and its draft copy will be in the public domain on April 8. The GWMC will receive the objections from April 9 to 11, and they will be processed on 12 and 13 of April. The final publication will be done on April 14. It's learnt that the number of voters in each division is between 9,850 and 10,500.

On the other hand, aspirants willing to contest in the ULB elections were on tenterhooks with the authorities to take a call on the reservation based on enumeration of BC, SC, ST and women voters. It may be recalled here that the ruling TRS Government went ahead with the reservations despite vociferous objections from the Opposition parties in 2016.

"The election notification is on the cards soon after Ugadi. The TRS leadership is confident of winning the GWMC, especially after its triumph in the two Graduate Council seats recently.

The miserable performance of BJP, which stood in fourth place, in the elections to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate Council seat gives an edge to the TRS," a senior TRS leader told The Hans India.