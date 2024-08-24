Guvs being used to weaken oppn-ruled states: CPI

Warangal: The BJP-led NDA Government has been targeting the States ruled by other parties by using the Governors appointed by them, CPI national secretary K Narayana said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that by misusing the office of the Governor, the Centre is trying to destabilise the States ruled by the others.

Referring to the permission granted by the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said that it was against the spirit of the Federal spirit.

Narayana demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take moral responsibility for the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in Kolkata. The medical officer who fled after the incident was appointed somewhere else within three days. It’s not possible without the support of the government, he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of Adani. To save his government, Modi is protecting Adani,” Narayana said. Even the RSS activists are saying that Modi is playing with the Constitutional system, he added.

Modi tried to dilute the feud between the BJP and the RSS asking Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to mediate with the RSS leaders; however, the attempt failed, he alleged.

Even though the Modi government is depended on the support of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, both of them failed to get special category status for their States, Narayana said. Both the CMs must feel shy about supporting Modi.

In Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy says that BRS will merge with the BJP. In return, BRS leaders say that Revanth would join the BJP. People need good governance rather than this political game, Narayana said. He said that the creamy layer does not apply to reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs). CPI’s other National Secretary Syed Azeez Pasha criticised the Centre for allocating just 1.35 per cent of funds of the total budget for the health sector in the budget.

CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, senior leaders Chada Venkat Reddy, Palla Venkat Reddy, Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, P Padma, K Shankar, B Vijaya Saradhi and Karre Bikshapathi were among others present.