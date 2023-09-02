Live
Hanumakonda: B Vinod Kumar questions PM Narendra Modi urgency to call Parliament session
“I don’t understand why the Parliament session is being called so urgently. Is there any important legislation that needs to be passed? Or is it just a ploy to divert attention from the government’s failures, “ he asks
Hanumakonda : Telangana State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has questioned the urgency with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a Parliament session. He accused the government and BJP leaders of thinking that they could win votes just by mentioning Modi’s name.
Vinod Kumar was speaking to the media in Hanumakonda on Saturday. He said that the people are being put in trouble in the name of meetings, and demanded to know why the government is holding them.
“I don’t understand why the Parliament session is being called so urgently,” Vinod Kumar said. “Is there any important legislation that needs to be passed? Or is it just a ploy to divert attention from the government’s failures?”
Vinod Kumar also criticized the government for its handling of the economy. He said that the unemployment rate is rising and that the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing.
“The people are suffering,” Vinod Kumar said. “The government should focus on addressing their problems instead of calling Parliament sessions unnecessarily.”
Vinod Kumar also spoke about the development of Telangana. He said that the state is in the first row in the country in terms of development and that it has set an example for the country in terms of welfare schemes.
“Telangana is a shining example of what can be achieved when there is a committed government,” Kumar said. “We have shown the world how to transform a backward region into a developed state.”
Vinod Kumar called on the people of Telangana to vote for the TRS in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He said that the BRS is the only party that can protect the interests of the state.
“The TRS has a proven track record of development,” Vinod Kumar said. “We will continue to work hard to make Telangana a better place to live.”