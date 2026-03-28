Held Sita-Rama Kalyanam with religious fervour at Vemulawada

Rajanna Sircilla: In a spiritually surcharged atmosphere, a large number of devotees gathered to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, which was celebrated with grandeur and deep devotion at Vemulawada.

The sacred occasion, symbolising the divinity of marital union, left devotees spellbound as the divine couple was adorned as bride and groom. The highlight of the ceremony — the tying of the mangalsutra thread — evoked deep emotion among devotees, who were immersed in devotional fervour.The Kalyanotsavam of Sri Sita-Rama was conducted on Friday at the renowned Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple. The Shivarchana Vedika, the venue of the ceremony, was beautifully decorated and witnessed a sea of devotees.

The presence of local dignitaries and devotees dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati further added to the festive spirit.

The rituals commenced around 11:55 am, with temple priests performing special pujas in accordance with Vedic traditions.

From the early hours, the temple premises resonated with Suprabhatam and devotional chants, creating a spiritually uplifting ambience. As the auspicious moment approached, Vedic chants, mangala vadyams, and religious discourses filled the air. The celestial wedding was solemnised during the Abhijit muhurtham by Vedic scholars, making it a visual and spiritual spectacle.

Prominent attendees included Government Whip Aadi Srinivas, EO Ramadevi, BJP leader Pratap Ramakrishna, Municipal Chairman Raju, and VHP district secretary Gadapa Kishore Rao, among others.

The event witnessed a large turnout of devotees and concluded on a spiritually uplifting note.