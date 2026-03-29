hmtv, the Hans India recognised for inspiring young minds in education sector

Warangal: Dr. Errabelli Tirumala Rao on Saturday lauded the efforts of HMTV and The Hans India for organising the Education Awards, stating that such initiatives played a crucial role in shaping students’ futures.

He said the programme, which covered courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, MBA and Diploma, motivated students to achieve success through talent and determination. He emphasised that success depended not only on the choice of course but also on individual ability and parental support.

Dr. Rao noted that such awareness programmes were particularly beneficial for rural students who often lacked proper guidance on higher education opportunities. He also urged students to make effective use of fee reimbursement schemes available for various courses.

He added that the event provided a valuable platform for experienced professionals to share insights, while live streaming on YouTube enabled wider access and encouraged students to aim higher.