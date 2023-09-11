Intinta Innovator: Meet Panduga Sahasra who developed Helping hands/Aid for the old aged

Karimnagar: Old age is an integral part of human life and problem-ridden phase of life. A man is compelled to go through the pains and pleasures of this age like the other phases of life before making an exit from this mortal world.

Old age turns difficult because the physical strength and mental capability required to cope up with the adverse situations of life are immensely reduced. The situation becomes more difficult when one finds himself/herself left alone without anyone to attend him.

They are even unable to wake up and sit on their own from their bed or they face much difficulty to get off from the bed to cat and to attend their daily activities, Attendees also face many problems to lift him alone from the bed.

To address the problem a student Panduga Sahasra of ZPHS Ellanthakunta in Siricilla district made an aid with guidance from the guide teacher V Mahesh Chandra. The student has developed aids/devices, “Helping hands/Aid for the old aged” which helps them to lift from the bed, sit and stand on their own and requires only one person to lift him from the bed very easily and comfortably without much difficulty. These aids give them support even in their daily routine work.

A hydraulic attached stand was made to lift the patient from the bed and change the bed. A rope and a rail were designed in such a manner that they can be arranged to the bed. These aids can also be used by pregnant women, people suffering from injuries, operated persons and also for children. By taking the support of them they can easily wake up and sit on their bed without much physical strength resulting in doing the works easily and independently.

In another innovation an innovator Usha Koyala Vaishnavi of Sircilla made a

‘Touchless Electric Switch’. Turning ON/OFF with Electric Switch will cause shock so touchless electric switch will turn on if hand is shown above it. Show your hand again and it will turn off. This does not cause electric shock. Accidents caused by electric shock can be avoided.