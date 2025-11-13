Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution: Cong leaders watch helplessly as BRS workers capture dais

ADILABAD: A cheque distribution event for beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes turned controversial in Boath constituency in district on Wednesday as BRS leaders, bypassing official protocol, seated former MPPs, ZPTCs, and Sarpanches on the dais.

When Boath Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Boddu Gangareddy and ATMA Chairman Gorla Raju Yadav questioned the officials, BRS leaders allegedly attacked them, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Protocol-following leaders were removed from the venue, and BRS leaders continued the cheque distribution. In response, Congress constituency in-charge Ade Gajender led a road blockade, demanding suspension of the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO). DSP Jeevan Reddy arrived at the scene and dispersed both groups.

Speaking to the media, Gajender questioned how the MRO allowed non-protocol individuals on the dais and condemned the BRS leaders’ attack on Congress members as disgraceful. He held the MRO accountable and urged the District Collector to take appropriate action. He also demanded legal action against all those involved in the assault.

Cases have been registered against both groups in connection with the incident.