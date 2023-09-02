Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries

Karimnagar : BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that before the formation of Telangana due to the lack of proper support people depended on caste professions migrated to Bombay and other places to work as labourers. In order to revive caste professions which have been disappearing in Telangana, a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to the backward castes without the need of repayment either in the form of bank linkage, installments or interest, he said.

Kamalakar distributed Rs 1 lakh assistance to caste workers and artisans under the aegis of BC Welfare Department in Karimnagar on Friday. He said that the spending of Rs 1 lakh will be continuously monitored by the collectors so that the money is not misused. The Minister said that how the cleaners became owners after benefiting from the Dalit Bandhu scheme similarly BCs should become owners with BC Bandhu. BC Bandhu is not a one-time thing but a continuous process like the Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and Griha Lakshmi schemes. Cheques are given to the beneficiaries every month. In Telangana, electricity subsidies are also being provided to those who are primarily dependent on caste workers. On the occasion, the minister distributed checks to 705 beneficiaries in Karimnagar constituency. Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that BC Bandhu should be written in history and no government in the past had thought of this way for BCs. District Collector Dr B Gopi said that 1700 beneficiaries in the district have been benefited through the scheme and the rest of the eligible people will be identified and financial assistance will also be provided to them.

Additional Collector Revenue Lakshmi Kiran, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Praful Desai, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani Harishankar, Zilla Grandalaya Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, Market Committee Chairman Reddaveni Madu, Kothapally Municipal Chairman Rudra Raju, District BC Welfare Officer Anil Prakash and others participated.