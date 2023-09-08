Karimnagar: MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar goes to aid of orphan

Karimnagar : Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar has come to the rescue of the needy disabled persons and an orphan extending financial assistance to them.

Siblings KalyanamVenu and Sagarika from Desaipalle village of Boinapalli Mandal by birth are disabled persons. In a twitter post to MLA Ravi Shankar they said the family is facing financial difficulties.

Responding to that post he has given financial assistance of Rs 10, 000 to the family as immediate assistance on Thursday. He also promised to grant two units to them through BC Bandhu. The family members thanked MLA Ravi Shankar.

In another incident, Ravi Shankar stood by the lonely child Ananya Teja. The ten-year-old girl Teja of Garshakurti village of Gangadhara mandal was orphaned as her father died in a road accident while her mother died of cancer.

After learning about the matter, Ravi Shankar went to their house and offered Rs 20,000 as an immediate help and promised that he would continue help the child with her studies.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar has come to the rescue of an orphan extending financial assistance to her.