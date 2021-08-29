KCR trying to hold his fort

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to make a vain attempt to hold his fort by introducing the Dalit Bandhu scheme, observed Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy.

Speaking at the Satyagraha Deeksha organised by the Youth Congress leaders here on Saturday, he said that KCR who betrayed Dalits time and again had come up with the Dalit Bandhu scheme to gain advantage in the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

"KCR who promised three acres to Dalit families failed to fulfil it. In the last seven years, SCs and STs got nothing. Moreover, they lost job opportunities. The Congress introduced the SC/ST Sub-plan during its regime. The KCR government diverted the Sub-plan funds to other schemes," Naini said, daring the TRS government to come clean on funds meant for Dalits.

The families of those who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana have got nothing. But the leaders who never supported separate Telangana have been enjoying the fruits, Naini said, appealing to people to note this fact. He said that KCR announced Dalit Bandhu scheme in view of by-election to the Huzurabad constituency and to lift his fading image.

Former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Pothula Sriman, Youth Congress Warangal West president Kodipaka Ganesh and vice-president Thota Pavan were among those present.