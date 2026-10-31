Keep a close watch on paan shops near schools: Collector

Nagarkurnool: District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil has directed officials to conduct a special drive from November 1 to 15 to curb drug abuse and illegal transportation of narcotic substances in the district. He instructed officials of all departments to work in coordination and implement a comprehensive action plan to prevent drug-related activities.

A review meeting of the Narcotics Coordination Committee was held on Friday during which he reviewed drug consumption, illegal transportation, prevention of ganja cultivation, progress in investigation of related cases, and measures being taken by various departments. The Collector directed officials to keep a close watch on paan shops and other establishments near educational institutions during the special drive. He stressed that strict action should be taken against those violating rules by selling intoxicating substances. As part of the NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan, officials were instructed to ensure that gutka, cigarettes and other intoxicating substances are not sold within a 100-foot radius of government and private educational institutions. The Collector directed DEO Ramesh Kumar to organise extensive awareness programmes in schools, colleges, villages and towns to prevent youth from falling prey to drug abuse. He also instructed the police to expedite investigations into drug trafficking cases and create public awareness about the harmful effects of narcotic substances. Calling for collective responsibility, he urged everyone to participate in efforts to make the district drug-free.