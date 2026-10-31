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Keep a close watch on paan shops near schools: Collector

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Special drive against drug abuse from tomorrow

District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil
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District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil 

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Nagarkurnool: District Collector Hemanta Keshav Patil has directed officials to conduct a special drive from November 1 to 15 to curb drug abuse and illegal transportation of narcotic substances in the district. He instructed officials of all departments to work in coordination and implement a comprehensive action plan to prevent drug-related activities.

A review meeting of the Narcotics Coordination Committee was held on Friday during which he reviewed drug consumption, illegal transportation, prevention of ganja cultivation, progress in investigation of related cases, and measures being taken by various departments. The Collector directed officials to keep a close watch on paan shops and other establishments near educational institutions during the special drive. He stressed that strict action should be taken against those violating rules by selling intoxicating substances. As part of the NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan, officials were instructed to ensure that gutka, cigarettes and other intoxicating substances are not sold within a 100-foot radius of government and private educational institutions. The Collector directed DEO Ramesh Kumar to organise extensive awareness programmes in schools, colleges, villages and towns to prevent youth from falling prey to drug abuse. He also instructed the police to expedite investigations into drug trafficking cases and create public awareness about the harmful effects of narcotic substances. Calling for collective responsibility, he urged everyone to participate in efforts to make the district drug-free.

G Jaya Prasad
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G Jaya Prasad

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G Jaya Prasad is a journalist with 15 years of experience. He holds a Master's degree in Science from Mahatma Gandhi University (MU). He writes on issues covering crime, environment, archaeological sites, and Nallamala forest issues, focusing on the Nagarkurnool district in Telangana

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Nagarkurnool NewsDrug Abuse PreventionNarcotics ControlNashaMukt Bharat AbhiyaanTelangana Police
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