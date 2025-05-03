KIMS Hotel Mgmt College organises ADIOS farewell party

Karimnagar: KIMS College of Hotel Management conducts ADIOS, a grand farewell party in the campus on Friday.

Chief guest Dr Suresh Kumar, Controller of Examinations, Satavahana University addressed the students KIMS Group of Institutions Vice Chairman Periyala Saketh Rama Rao, said that the hotel sector and tourism has developed & spread all over the world. He reminded KIMS students have secured good jobs not only in our country but also in various countries.

He also added that the institution provides 100 percent job opportunities to students. The cultural programs of the students entertained the guests immensely. In this program KIMS College of Hotel management Principal Goutham, Faculty members Ajay, Sathish, Sai Baba, Chandrakala, Shirisha and 250 students participated.