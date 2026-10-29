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Konda Surekha Expresses Regret Over Past Remarks on KTR

In Short

She clarified that the comments were made while criticising the Opposition in the context of the political developments prevailing at the time.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha
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Telangana Minister Konda Surekha 

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WARANGAL: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has responded on X (formerly Twitter) regarding certain remarks she had earlier made about BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and his family members.

She clarified that the comments were made while criticising the Opposition in the context of the political developments prevailing at the time. Stating that they were not made intentionally, she said she had to speak in that manner owing to the political situation then.

Expressing regret if her remarks had hurt KTR or his family members, the Minister said the statements should be viewed as political criticism rather than personal remarks. She also requested that the matter be understood in that spirit if anyone’s feelings had been hurt by her comments.

Konda Surekha’s response came amid the ongoing political developments in the State.

KOTHA RAMESH
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KOTHA RAMESH

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Konda SurekhaKTRTelangana PoliticsBRS PartyPolitical Controversy
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