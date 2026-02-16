Maha Sivaratri fervour grips Warangal as lakhs flock to ancient Shaivite shrines

Hanumakonda: The sacred festival of Maha Sivaratri witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotion across the united Warangal district, as thousands of devotees thronged prominent Shaivite temples from the early hours of Sunday. Long queues formed as early as 3 a.m., with worshippers eagerly awaiting the Lingabhishekam ceremony and special darshan of Lord Shiva.

Temples, many of which date back to the illustrious Kakatiya era, reverberated with the continuous chants of “Hara Hara Mahadeva, Shambho Shankara”. In Hanumakonda city, heavy footfall was recorded at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple, along with Siddheshwara, Padmakshi and Bhadrakali Temple. Devotees also gathered in large numbers at Mettugutta in Madikonda, Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, Kotagullu in Ghanpur, Kashi Vishweshwara Temple in Kashibugga, Kotilingala, Ramalingeshwara Temple within Warangal Fort, Ayyanavolu Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Someshwara Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Palakurthi, Kuravi Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Temple, Siddheshwara Temple in Kodavatour and Mukteshwara Swamy Temple in Kaleshwaram. From morning until late at night, temple premises remained packed with worshippers observing fasts and night-long vigil.

The Thousand Pillar Temple, renowned for its Kakatiya architectural splendour, conducted Mangala Vaidya Seva at 3:30 a.m., followed by Abhishekam to Uttishta Ganapati and Ekadasha Abhishekam to Lord Rudreshwara.

The grand Kalyana Mahotsavam of Rudreshwari and Rudreshwara Swamy was celebrated in the evening, while Pasupata Purvaka Maha Rudrabhishekam was scheduled during the auspicious Lingodbhava time at midnight under the guidance of 12 Vedic scholars, temple authorities informed.

Temples across the district were illuminated with decorative electric lights and adorned with mango leaf festoons and marigold flowers.

At the revered Kunkumeswara Swamy Temple in Parkal mandal, believed to be the site where Lord Shiva manifested in Linga form following Goddess Parvati’s penance, large gatherings of devotees offered special prayers. Similar scenes were witnessed at Panchalingala Shiva Temple in Atmakur, Dameshwara Temple in Damera, Kailasa Kalyani Kshetram at Vangara and Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Ayyanavolu.

A special highlight was the Jyotirlinga darshan arranged at Kaloji Kalakshetram on the Balasamudram main road, where devotees queued from morning till evening for blessings.

Warangal, historically known as Orugallu, once again reaffirmed its stature as a prominent spiritual hub. The city is uniquely associated with the five elemental Lingas — Prithvi (Earth), Jala (Water), Agni (Fire), Akasha (Sky) and Vayu (Air) — located in different directions. These sacred Lingas, each with deep historical and spiritual significance dating back to the Kakatiya period, drew countless devotees who believed that fasting and performing abhishekam on Maha Sivaratri would bestow prosperity and divine grace.

As chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” echoed through temple corridors and streets, the united Warangal district shimmered in spiritual splendour, marking Maha Sivaratri with deep faith and grandeur.