- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Shinde seek more time to appear before police
- India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi
- CM Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid sting operation row triggers speculation in Karnataka
- Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
- Sonia Gandhi Debuts on Instagram, Unveils First Look at Memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’
- NIA likely to probe IED blast at under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar
- Ashok Gehlot condemns removal of over 70 photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House
- RBI MPC minutes: Economists maintain back-to-back repo rate hike stance
Mahabubabad AYUSH Mission announces 11 vacancies
In Short
Applications invited for outsourced posts; submission window opens today
Warangal: The National AYUSH Mission (NAM), under the AYUSH Department, has invited applications for 11 outsourced posts in Mahabubabad district. District Collector Sneha Shabarish announced the recruitment notification. The vacancies include four AYUSH Medical Officers, each offering a monthly remuneration of Rs 40,000; one Pharmacist and three Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs), each paid Rs 15,000 per month; one Psychosocial Counsellor, paid Rs 500 per session; and one Yoga Professional, earning Rs 28,000 per month. Eligible candidates can submit applications from October 22 to 29 on working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm. Applicants must meet the prescribed educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria.
The application form, post-wise qualifications and detailed conditions are available on the official district website, mahabubabad.telangana.gov.in. Completed applications, along with attested copies of certificates, must be submitted to the District Collector and District Magistrate’s office, either in person or by registered post. Late applications will not be accepted.
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
India, Poland have no conflict of interest, building friendship on trust, shared values: Polish PM Tusk
Jodhpur-Hyderabad Train Halted for Two Hours at Hingoli Railway Station Over Alleged Misbehaviour of RPF Personnel