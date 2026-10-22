Mahabubabad AYUSH Mission announces 11 vacancies

Warangal: The National AYUSH Mission (NAM), under the AYUSH Department, has invited applications for 11 outsourced posts in Mahabubabad district. District Collector Sneha Shabarish announced the recruitment notification. The vacancies include four AYUSH Medical Officers, each offering a monthly remuneration of Rs 40,000; one Pharmacist and three Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs), each paid Rs 15,000 per month; one Psychosocial Counsellor, paid Rs 500 per session; and one Yoga Professional, earning Rs 28,000 per month. Eligible candidates can submit applications from October 22 to 29 on working days between 10.30 am and 5 pm. Applicants must meet the prescribed educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria.

The application form, post-wise qualifications and detailed conditions are available on the official district website, mahabubabad.telangana.gov.in. Completed applications, along with attested copies of certificates, must be submitted to the District Collector and District Magistrate’s office, either in person or by registered post. Late applications will not be accepted.