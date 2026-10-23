Maripeda Police Station Inspected by Bhadradri Zone-IV DIG Swetha

WARANGAL: Warangal Police Commissioner and Bhadradri Zone-IV DIG Swetha on Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Maripeda Police Station in Mahabubabad district, reviewing records, equipment, policing standards and staff welfare.

Mahabubabad district Superintendent of Police Dr. Shabarish welcomed the Commissioner with a bouquet. Police personnel presented a guard of honour on her arrival at the station.

Records and Station Management

Accompanied by the SP, Swetha inspected kit articles, uniforms, shoes, lathis and other equipment at the police station. She also examined the station premises, various rooms, file management and the arrangement of records.

The Commissioner reviewed the implementation of the 5S method for cleanliness, orderliness and efficient management. She inspected crime records, suspect sheets, drugs disposal records, property register, gun licence register, duty roster, village roster, petty cases register and process register.

She directed officials to maintain all records as per rules and update case details regularly. Every officer and staff member should have complete knowledge of station records, files and registers, including the information to be entered, case progress and record updation, she said.

Cyber Crime and Narcotics

Swetha reviewed the investigation of NDPS cases, disposal of pending cases and measures to curb illegal transportation of ganja. She instructed officials to investigate cyber crime cases effectively and ensure speedy justice to victims.

She called for extensive public awareness on online fraud, fake investment schemes, OTP scams and frauds committed in the name of digital arrests. Victims of cyber fraud should be made aware to immediately contact the 1930 helpline, she said.

The Commissioner also directed speedy and impartial investigation of POCSO cases to ensure justice for child victims. She stressed protection of victims’ privacy, provision of necessary support and completion of investigations within the prescribed time while following legal procedures. Awareness programmes should be conducted in schools and rural areas to prevent crimes against children.

Vigilance and Public Safety

Swetha said the performance of patrol staff was crucial for maintaining the police department’s reputation and public trust. Personnel should remain alert during patrol duties and ensure public safety.

She asked every officer to perform duties with dedication and discipline, behave courteously with the public and resolve their problems quickly. She also called for immediate response to every complaint and priority to the safety of women, children and the elderly, along with maintenance of law and order.

Staff Welfare and Financial Discipline

During an interaction with station staff, the Commissioner enquired about their duties, responsibilities, problems and welfare. She advised police personnel, who remain busy with duties, to pay special attention to their health.

Swetha advised them to follow personal and financial discipline, control expenses in line with income and give importance to savings. She said advance financial planning was necessary to secure their families’ future.

She directed officials to provide quality police services with transparency and accountability, thereby further strengthening public confidence in the police department.