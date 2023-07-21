Mega Job Mela for recruitment in ITHub today

Nizamabad: Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala on Wednesday inspected the arrangements for inauguration of the IT Hub and the Job Mela to be held on Friday.

The job fair will be held at the Bhumareddy Convention for the filling of jobs in the IT Hub. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bigala said the government aims at expanding the IT sector in second tier cities and provide employment to the local youth. He said that Nizamabad IT Hub construction work has completed and the facility is ready for operation.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT Hub on July 29. Agreements have been concluded with several reputed companies under the task force for job creation in the IT hub, the MLA informed.

“On Friday, leading companies will conduct interviews for jobs in IT hub through Job Mela at Bhumareddy Convention.“Our aim is to provide jobs to the local youth. I request the youth to take advantage of this opportunity,” Bigala said.

ZPTC Bajireddy Jagan, BRS leaders Sujit Singh Thakur, Satya Prakash, Dharmapuri, Chintakayala Raju and a group of TASK representatives participated in this programme.