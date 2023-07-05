Minister Kamalakar grabbed Waqf land: Congress

Karimnagar: District Congress alleged that Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with several BRS leaders of the district have encroached the Waqf properties under Karimnagar Assembly segment.

As per the decision taken in a special meeting organised with the minority leaders of Karimnagar Assembly under the leadership of DCC president Dr Kavwampalli Satyanarayan, it was demanded that the Waqf properties should be returned to the government. A Waqf Assets Preservation Committee consisting of 14 minority members was appointed by the Congress party.

Speaking in a press conference organised by the committee in here on Tuesday, the Protection Committee chairman Samad Nawab said that after 2014 Chief Minister KCR promised to give judicial power for protection of Waqf properties. It is the first time in the country that the Waqf Ministry is in the hands of the Chief Minister.

Only one waqf inspector was appointed for the joint district, the waqf record office is still locked, complete records of waqf properties are kept in that office.

These BRS ministers and MLAs including the Chief Minister are encroaching on the Waqf properties donated in the name of God.

As Karimnagar Waqf Board Committee is not formed, Rs 8 crores of rent due from Waqf commercial complexes in the city. A letter written to the Chief Minister KCR and Minority Welfare Chairman Koppula Eshwar, but they are not responding, he alleged.

He questioned how 14 acres of land in survey number 126 in Hajipur was registered with fake certificates. Minister Gangula occupied such a place and went to court to get his name entered in the gazette stating that the land belonged to him.

Even though the two Collectors have clarified that the land occupied by Minister Gangula Kamalakar belongs to the Waqf Board. The Minister must submit the evidence in front of the media to claim his ownership. The Congress party is ready for a public debate on this, Nawab said

Conservation Committee vice chairman Rahmat Hussain, members MD. Taj, SA Moseen, Syed Aqil, Syed Qamaruddin, MD. Nihal Ahmed, Abdul Rahman, MD. Imran, Sheikh Shahensha, Sheikh Chand, MD Nawaz (Lawyer) MD Irfan, MD. Laiq, Haimad Ali and others participated.