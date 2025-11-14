Minister shows humane side of his personality: Adluri Laxman takes special care of boy injured by lightning

Karimnagar: A student named Bolle Himesh Chandra (8th class) was seriously injured when lightning struck the SC boys’ hostel in Dharur Camp, Jagtial district headquarters, last September.

Himesh, who had gone to fetch clothes he had hung on the terrace, was suddenly struck by the lightning with a loud bang. Within moments, the fire spread and his hands and back were severely burned.

The hostel staff immediately rushed the boy to the district hospital. After initial treatment, the doctors there shifted him to Karimnagar Hospital and then to Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad as his condition deteriorated.

SC/ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar responded immediately after learning about the incident. The minister consoled the injured student. So far, he has personally visited the hospital about 5 times and learned about the treatment being provided by the doctors.

He issued orders to the doctors from time to time to provide better treatment He called District Collector B Satya Pra-sad and asked him to provide the best treatment to the student. He clearly said that the child’s life is important, no mat-ter what the cost. With this, the authori-ties took immediate action and admitted Himesh to Yashoda Hospital for special treatment.

The doctors treated him for a month and performed plastic surgery. Since the treatment cost was about Rs Rs 18 lakh, a situation arose that could not be afford-ed by an ordinary family. Minister Adluri, who knew the matter, took the decision with a humanitarian perspective. Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar issued orders to pay the entire medical expens-es from the funds of the Welfare De-partment (SCDD). With that, SCDD Com-missioner Kshitija paid the bill to Yasho-da Hospital in the form of a cheque.

Himesh Chandra’s hometown is Maddut village in Malayala mandal. His father, Bolle Srinivas, works as a labourer in a Gulf country for employment. He burst into tears upon hearing the news that his son was in critical condition.

The father, who learned that his son had recovered due to the minister’s initiative, spoke with emotion, saying, “The gov-ernment saved my child’s life. Our family will never forget the kindness and hu-manity shown by Adluri Laxman.”

After a month of treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Himesh Chandra has fully re-covered and reached home. His health is currently stable. The humanitarian re-sponse and kind heart shown by Minister Adluri in saving the life of a child touched the hearts of the people who said that humanity is the real greatness and Adluri Laxman showed that.