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MLA Nagaraju leads late friend’s son’s wedding ceremony
In Short
MLA and wife Malleswari stand by friend’s family, performing traditional wedding rituals
Hanumakonda: Vardhannapet MLA and retired IPS officer KR Nagaraju demonstrated the value of friendship by taking an active role in his late friend Kaleshwaram Prakasam’s son’s wedding.
The marriage of Prakasam and Sujatha’s eldest son, Suryadeva, and Himanshi was held at Codem Convention Hall in Hanumakonda on Thursday. Nagaraju attended the ceremony with his wife, Malleswari, and personally oversaw the wedding arrangements. Considering the occasion as a family celebration, the MLA couple performed the role of wedding hosts and participated in the traditional rituals alongside the family members. Their involvement and close attention to the arrangements impressed relatives and guests attending the ceremony. Nagaraju and Malleswari blessed the newlyweds, wishing them happiness, good health, mutual understanding and a prosperous married life. Their gesture of sharing their late friend’s family’s joy and standing by them reflected the strength of their enduring friendship.
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