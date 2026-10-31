MLA Naini attends events marking the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Hanamkonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Patel—both of whom dedicated their lives to the integrity and unity of the nation—are truly unforgettable. He noted that the ideals of these two great figures, who played a pivotal role in nation-building, continue to serve as an inspiration for today’s generation.

On Saturday, the 42nd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel were observed with great solemnity at the Hanamkonda District Congress Committee (DCC) office. MLA Naini Rajender Reddy attended the event—organized under the leadership of DCC President Inagala Venkatram Reddy—as the chief guest. During the proceedings, floral tributes were paid to the portraits of both leaders.

Speaking to the media, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and DCC President Inagala Venkatram Reddy highlighted that the credit for laying the foundation of a unified India—by integrating hundreds of princely states into the nation—rightfully belongs to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was highlighted that his firm resolve and leadership acumen—particularly in the integration of the princely state of Hyderabad into the Indian Union—will remain etched in the nation's history forever.

Similarly, it was noted that the decisions taken by Indira Gandhi, aimed at national development and the eradication of poverty, have earned a unique place in history. It was recalled that, beyond working for the welfare of the poor under the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' (Remove Poverty), she initiated significant socio-economic transformations through the nationalization of banks and the implementation of land reforms. Her service and the ultimate sacrifice she made to preserve the integrity and unity of the nation continue to serve as an inspiration to every Indian.

It was stated that the people's government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, remains committed to public welfare and the development of the state, in alignment with the visions of these great leaders. A call was made for Congress leaders and party workers to work collectively to steer the Hanamkonda district toward progress across all sectors.

The event was attended by District Library Organization Chairman Aziz Khan, TPCC spokesperson Kuchana Ravali, Warangal Enumamula Market Committee Chairperson Puli Priyanka, TPCC member Bathini Srinivasa Rao, along with various other leaders and party workers.