MLA Naini, Inagala extend birthday wishes to Minister Ponguleti

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Hanumakonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president Inagala Venkatram Reddy extended birthday greetings to Telangana Housing and Information Minister and joint Warangal district in-charge Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday.

The two Congress leaders met the minister at the Secretariat in Hyderabad and presented him with a bouquet of flowers as a mark of their wishes and respect. On the occasion, Naini Rajender Reddy and Inagala Venkatram Reddy conveyed their heartfelt birthday greetings to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, wishing him good health, happiness, long life and continued success in his public life.

They also expressed their hope that he would continue to serve the people with dedication and contribute to the development of Telangana. The leaders wished him success in his future endeavours and encouraged him to continue working towards the state’s progress and public welfare.