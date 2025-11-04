MLA urges officials for leniency regarding moisture levels in cotton

District Collector Abhilash Abhinav urged farmers to bring quality cotton to market yards to avail the government’s support price.

Mudhole MLA Powar Ramarao Patel, along with district Collector, farmers and officials inaugurated the cotton procurement at the Bhainsa Agricultural Market Yard.

MLA Ramarao Patel said that due to rains, moisture content in cotton has increased, and farmers need not worry. He promised to request officials for leniency regarding moisture levels. He advised farmers to dry their cotton as much as possible before bringing it to procurement centers and assured that steps will be taken to ensure all cotton farmers receive the support price.

The Collector stated that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), under the Central Government, has fixed a minimum support price of Rs 8,110 per quintal. She assured that all arrangements have been made to ensure a transparent procurement process in the district. Special measures have been taken to ensure farmers face no issues while booking slots through the 'Kapas Kisan App'.

Facilities such as drinking water, rest rooms, weighing machines, and a control room have been provided at the market yards. She advised farmers to sell their produce only at government procurement centers. She also noted that 17 ginning mills and 17 procurement centers are operating in the district.

The Collector and MLA also inspected soybean procurement centers at the market yard. They assured farmers that the government will purchase every grain of soybean and urged them not to worry. Tokens will be issued in phases to procure all crops. Officials present at the event included Sub-Collector Ajmeer Sanket Kumar, AD Marketing Gajanan, District Agriculture Officer Anji Prasad, Market Committee Chairman Anand Rao Patel, Vice Chairman Farooq Ahmad Siddiqui, Tahsildar Praveen, MPDO Neeraj Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, along with other officials

and farmers.