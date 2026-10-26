Mulugu Congress faces questions ahead of millers association polls

Warangal: The arrest of former Rice Millers Association president Badam Praveen by CB-CID officials has stirred political activity in Mulugu district ahead of the association elections.

Praveen, along with Enagandula Mohan, Harinatham and Raghotham, was reportedly taken into custody near Jakaram on the National Highway on Sunday morning. Officials had allegedly been searching for Praveen for four days. However, the reason for the arrests has not been officially disclosed.

The association has 52 members, including around 15 reportedly aligned with Praveen. His arrest has raised questions about its possible impact on election strategies and voting equations. Praveen’s supporters allege that efforts are being made to weaken their group, while speculation about internal Congress differences continues. These claims remain unverified.

The development follows recent Civil Supplies Department inspections at mills owned by Praveen. Whether the inspections and CB-CID action are connected remains unclear. An official statement is awaited as attention turns to the upcoming polls.