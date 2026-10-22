- 2nd Test: South Africa quicks push Australia to the brink despite Head's unbeaten fifty
- Parishad nominations begin amid widespread violence
- Courage and sacrifices of police personnel will continue to inspire generations: SP
- Drones to monitor traffic amid Bhavani devotee rush
- Bhagwat’s Dasara message highlights Hindu undivided family
- VH presents prizes to winners at Bathukamma Kunta
- Bus operators look beyond Telangana to cut tax costs
- Yadadri plant’s fifth 800 MW unit synchronised with grid
Naini calls for responsible resource use amid El Niño concerns
In Short
Says that despite the state government allocating funds to improve power supply, changing weather conditions could affect electricity availability
Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has urged people to conserve water and electricity amid concerns that El Niño and changing global weather patterns could lead to shortages.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MLA appealed to the public to use water and electricity judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage. He stressed that climate change could have far-reaching consequences, making responsible consumption essential for every household.
Although the state government is allocating the necessary funds to improve power supply, changing weather conditions across the world could affect electricity availability, he said. He called upon people to cooperate with the government and adopt simple measures to conserve resources.
Naini suggested switching off lights, fans and other electrical appliances when they are not in use. He also advised people to use water only when required and avoid wastage in their daily activities.
Emphasising the need for public awareness, the MLA said collective efforts were essential to address the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters. He urged citizens to recognise water and electricity conservation as a shared social responsibility and make resource-saving practices part of their everyday lives.
'Like wrecking ball', El Nino to create shocks to global economy: UN
Bomb threat to Bhayandar railway station and police station triggers alert; 72-year-old woman questioned
2nd Test: South Africa quicks push Australia to the brink despite Head's unbeaten fifty
Complete arrangements for polls, officials told