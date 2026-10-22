Naini calls for responsible resource use amid El Niño concerns

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy has urged people to conserve water and electricity amid concerns that El Niño and changing global weather patterns could lead to shortages.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MLA appealed to the public to use water and electricity judiciously and avoid unnecessary wastage. He stressed that climate change could have far-reaching consequences, making responsible consumption essential for every household.

Although the state government is allocating the necessary funds to improve power supply, changing weather conditions across the world could affect electricity availability, he said. He called upon people to cooperate with the government and adopt simple measures to conserve resources.

Naini suggested switching off lights, fans and other electrical appliances when they are not in use. He also advised people to use water only when required and avoid wastage in their daily activities.

Emphasising the need for public awareness, the MLA said collective efforts were essential to address the challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters. He urged citizens to recognise water and electricity conservation as a shared social responsibility and make resource-saving practices part of their everyday lives.



