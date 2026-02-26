Naini visits GWMC office, calls for swift grievance redressal mechanism

Hanumakonda: Warangal West Constituency MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Wednesday visited the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) central office and held a meeting with corporators in the chamber of Floor Leader Thota Venkateshwarlu. He urged elected representatives to remain accessible to the public and to respond to issues without delay.

Addressing the corporators, the MLA stated that as public representatives, they carried the foremost responsibility of being available to the people. He suggested that the Floor Leader’s chamber should remain open to the public daily from 3 pm to 5 pm so that grievances could be heard directly and resolved promptly. He emphasised that citizens should not be compelled to make repeated visits to government offices and that there should be no unnecessary delay in addressing their concerns. Naini criticised the previous administration, stating that despite having four Congress corporators earlier, sufficient funds had not been allocated for development works. At present, he said, funds were being distributed equally across all divisions, irrespective of party affiliation, including those represented by BRS and BJP corporators. Development activities, he added, were being carried out uniformly, with no room for political bias.

He underlined that public welfare remained the top priority and that development should not be politicised. The MLA also issued clear instructions regarding the implementation of Indiramma Houses. As the entire West constituency fell under urban limits, he pointed out that many beneficiaries lacked house sites, causing delays in the selection process. He urged eligible beneficiaries who possessed house sites to submit their documents immediately at the MLA camp office to expedite the process.

He categorically warned the public against paying any money in the name of Indiramma Houses. If anyone demanded money, irrespective of their identity, citizens were asked to lodge an immediate complaint. He stated that strict action would be taken against those found collecting money unlawfully and added that complainants would be rewarded with an incentive.

Later, the MLA, along with corporators, met GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai to discuss civic issues and development works in the constituency.