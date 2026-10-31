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National Unity Day at TG NPDCL Headquarters
In Short
National Unity Pledge with Employees on the Occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st Birth Anniversary
Hanumakonda: TG NPDCL employees pledged to uphold the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the spirit of national unity and to maintain national unity, integrity and security. National Unity Day was celebrated at TG NPDCL Headquarters in Nakkalagutta, Hanumakonda on Saturday to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
On this occasion, the company's directors V. Mohan Rao, T. Madhusudhan and C. Prabhakar administered the National Unity Pledge to the employees. The employees pledged to dedicate themselves to maintaining the unity, integrity and security of the country and to do their utmost to spread this spirit among their fellow countrymen.
Taking the vision, hard work and action of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as inspiration, they pledged to continuously work to preserve national unity and to play their part in protecting the internal security of the country.
Chief Engineers Jayavanth Rao Chauhan, Ashok, Naga Prasad, Mallikarjun, Surender, Annapurna, Venkata Ramana, Gautam Reddy, CGMs Kishan, Venubabu, Company Secretary K. Venkatesham, several GMs, other officers and employees participated in the program.
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