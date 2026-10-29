National youth awardee stresses role of youth in rural progress

Hanumakonda: National Youth Award recipient Mandala Parashuramulu has urged My Bharat Youth Officers to empower rural youth, strengthen village-level associations and actively participate in community development.

Addressing officers at the My Bharat District Office in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of regular village visits to understand local issues and develop sustainable solutions through youth participation. He encouraged officers to organise Shramdaan programmes, promote sports and yoga, and channel young people’s energy towards nation-building. He also called for stronger coordination among youth groups, community members and local leaders.

Seven Youth Officers from Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam and Uttar Pradesh are participating in an on-the-job training programme at the district office from October 27 to 30.

The interaction was organised by My Bharat District Youth Officer Sanjay Nayak, providing officers with practical insights into youth empowerment and grassroots development.