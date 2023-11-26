Nizamabad: Bigala always stands by people in crisis says KT Rama Rao

Nizamabad : BRS working president KT Rama Rao heaped praise on party candidate Ganesh Bigala and reminded the people of town about the services rendered by the MLA.

“Who built the IT hub in Nizamabad? Who built the integrated Collector’s office? Who built Nyack building to teach skills to our youth? Mana Ganesh Bigala developed the city of Nizamabad by sanctioning funds with the Chief Minister KCR.

Ganesh Bigala stood by you when Covid came and gave you rice..” said KTR.

“Ganesh Bigala knows every lane and every street in Nizamabad. Ganesh Bigala will be available to you if he wins. If Shabbir Ali wins, where will you go if you need work. Just think about it,” asks the BRS leader.