Only TG govt purchases paddy directly from farmers: Srihari

Hanumakonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated on Monday that Telangana is the only State in the country where the government is purchasing paddy directly from farmers. He inaugurated paddy procurement centres set up under the supervision of IKP in Mupparam and Peechara villages of Dharmasagar and Velair mandals.

The MLA directed officials to take strict action and even blacklist millers if they trouble farmers regarding weighing or moisture content. He instructed IKP organisers to weigh each sack at 41 kg and ensure that farmers face no difficulties at the procurement centres.

Kadiyam asked them to provide cleaning machines, moisture meters, drinking water, electric lights and other facilities. He advised them to keep enough tarpaulins ready to protect paddy from getting wet. Since the weather is unfavourable, he cautioned farmers to remain alert. He said procurement centres are being allotted to women’s groups to create employment opportunities for women and strengthen women’s associations.

The MLA urged farmers to sell their paddy only at the procurement centres and not to middlemen, as they might incur heavy losses. He mentioned that without the centres, millers wouldn’t even pay Rs 2,000 per quintal, which would severely harm farmers financially.

He said the government was spending Rs 23,000 crore to set up paddy procurement centres across State.

The government fixed MSP for fine variety paddy at Rs 2,389 per quintal and Rs 2,369 per quintal for common variety. He announced that the bonus amount, along with MSP, will be credited to farmers’ accounts within a week.

Srihari stated that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the government was implementing unique farmer welfare schemes unmatched anywhere in the country.

He praised the government for waiving Rs 21,000 crore worth farm loans for 25 lakh farmers and providing Rs 9,000 crore investment support within just nine days, calling it a historic achievement.

He criticised the former MLA for neglecting constituency development and public welfare; earlier, people were ashamed to even mention the name of the constituency, but since his election, development has been his sole agenda.

In the past two years, he said he has brought Rs 1,388 crore in funds and developed the constituency in all sectors, elevating Station Ghanpur to a level where people can proudly identify with it.