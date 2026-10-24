Open House educates students on functioning of police

Bhupalapally: As part of the Police Flag Day week celebrations, an Open House programme was organised at the district Police Office on Friday. Around 500 students from various schools across the district participated in the programme inaugurated by SP Sirishetty Sankeerth.

Police officials explained the duties of the police, the use of weapons, CCTV surveillance, the fingerprint system, and the functioning of the Clues Team, Dog Squad and Bomb Squad. Weapons such as the AK-47, SLR, carbine and 9 mm pistol were displayed, and the students were briefed on their use.

The officials also explained how to lodge a complaint at a police station, how investigations are conducted and how to contact Dial 112 for emergency assistance.

The students were educated about cybercrime prevention, traffic regulations, the harmful effects of drugs, and the services provided by SHE Teams and the Bharosa Centre for the protection of women and girls. They watched the live demonstrations of technical equipment with great interest, while officials answered their questions.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Sankeerth said that the Police department works continuously to protect the public and maintain law and order. He urged young people to remember the sacrifices of police martyrs and draw inspiration from their spirit of service.

He advised students to improve their knowledge of the law, follow traffic rules and remain vigilant against cybercrime.

He also asked them to immediately report cyber fraud by calling the helpline number 1930.

Additional SP Naresh Kumar, DSP Sampath Rao, CI Srinivas, RIs, RSIs, teachers, police personnel and students attended the programme