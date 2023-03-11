'Plenty of opportunities for women in TS: Chief Whip

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated sports competitions for women as part of weeklong International Women's Day programmes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Hanumakonda on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay said that Telangana is the only State in the country to provide equal opportunities to women on par with the men in all the fields, besides implementing several welfare and developmental programmes.





"Telangana government launched Aarogya Mahila exclusively for women to address eight ailments and medical conditions that women frequently face such as diabetes, hypertension, anaemia, oral, breast cancer and cervical cancer tests etc. on every Tuesday," Vinay said. Vinay said that the WE-HUB, India's first state-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to startup, scale up, and accelerate with global market access, is to organise a workshop at Kakatiya University on March 14 to encourage women entrepreneurship. Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav and district libraries chairman Aziz Khan were among others present.



