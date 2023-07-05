PM Narendra Modi's Warangal tour schedule finalised

The schedule for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal district on the 8th of this month has been finalized. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will leave from Delhi in a special flight and arrive at Hakimpet airport at 9.50 am. From there, the Prime Minister will proceed to the Warangal helipad via helicopter by 10.35 am.

Between 10.45 am and 11.20 am, the Prime Minister will participate in various development works in Warangal and lay foundation stone for railway wagon overhauling centre followed by addressing public meeting at Hanamkonda Arts College Grounds.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach the Warangal Helipad by 12.15 pm, and return to Hakimpet Airport in a helicopter at 1.10 pm and later return to Delhi.