Rains continue to batter Warangal

Warangal: After a brief reprieve from week-long cloudburst that rocked the city inundating several colonies, the downpour started again from the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

SR Nagar, Vivekananda Colony, Sai Ganesh Colony, Laxmi Ganapati Colony, Madhura Nagar and other colonies have already inundated with the continuous rain from the last night. On the other hand, the water level in Godavari at Ramannagudem, Mullakatta and Mangapet Pushkar ghats constantly on the rise.

The water level at Ramannagudem that stood at 7.760 meters at 6 am is inching towards first danger alert. It may be noted here that water level for the first warning is 8.50 meters; second warning is 9.90 meters and 11 meters for the third and final warning.