Rains wreak havoc in Warangal

Warangal: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains till Saturday, officials have been put on high alert across the erstwhile Warangal district.

Several colonies in the city were inundated due to the constant rain for the last couple of days, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu on Thursday said that they have set up a toll free number 1800 425 115 for the people to seek assistance from the district administration.

Roads as usual turned into cesspools. With the rains lashing all over Warangal Urban District, the Collector directed the officials to confine to their headquarters to address any kind of exigency.

Bhadrakali tank, at the heart of the city, is almost full to the brim with its water level reaching 14.2 feet against the 14.6 feet full tank level (FTL). The Urban district received 44.7 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, taking the cumulative rainfall to 60 mm as on July 22. All the 11 mandals in the district have received excess rainfall this season. While the normal rainfall is 300 mm at this point of monsoon, the district has received 547 mm.

In Mulugu district, all the streams and rivulets have been overflowing, disrupting the normal life. With the catchment areas receiving abundant inflows, the water level in River Godavari was gradually increasing. The water level at Sammakka Barrage on Godavari had reached 78.2 feet. With the water level reaching 75.5 feet at the intake well of the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project, the officials started to lift waters by switching on two motors.

The water level in the historic Ramappa lake shot to 31 feet against its full tank level (FTL) of 36 feet. The Laknavaram lake is also witnessing huge inflows. The water level is 27 feet against its FTL of 36 feet. With the Jampanna Vagu (stream) in full swing, the bridge between Kondai and Dodla villages has partially crumbled, it's learnt. Meanwhile, Bogatha waterfall in Wajedu mandal is in a spate.

Khanapur and Chennaraopet mandals in Warangal Rural district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours with 72 mm and 64 mm respectively. The ayacut farmers were jubilant with water level in the Pakhal lake reaching 20 feet.

In Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) is almost full to brim. The officials released waters downstream by lifting 45 of the 66 gates at Saraswathi Barrage at Annaram, and 24 of the 85 gates at Laxmi barrage at Medigadda.

At Kaleshwaram, the confluence of rivers Godavari, Pranahita and Saraswathi is in a spate with the water level reaching the Pushkar Ghat steps. Chundrupalli and Annaram villages were cut off due to the overflowing Chundrupalli stream.

The overflowing Jinnelavagu cut off the road link between Chinna Gudur mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district and several villages.