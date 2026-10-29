Rayaparthy Must Be Declared Drought-Hit Mandals: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

WARANGAL: Former minister and BRS in-charge for the Palakurthy constituency, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, has demanded that the State government declare Rayaparthy mandal a drought-affected mandal. He also sought drought declaration for all mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district.

Addressing a dharna organised on the National Highway at Rayaparthy mandal headquarters on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said farmers in the mandal would suffer serious losses as it was not included in the list of drought-affected mandals recently announced by the government. He urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure justice for farmers facing hardship due to drought conditions.

The Telangana government had earlier declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-affected for the Kharif 2026 season, with 111 classified as severely drought-affected and 254 as moderately affected.

Dayakar Rao said the exclusion of Rayaparthy from the drought list had placed local farmers at a disadvantage. He demanded that the government recognise the agricultural distress in the mandal and extend the necessary relief measures.

BRS MLC candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy participated in the dharna. Later, under the leadership of mandal party leaders, a representation was submitted to the Tahsildar seeking the declaration of Rayaparthy mandal as a drought-affected area.