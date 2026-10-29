- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
- Apple Raises iPhone, MacBook Prices as Chipmakers Gain Power
- West Bengal on Alert After Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan, Officials Monitor Sankosh River
- ‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
- Recuperating Prasidh ruled out of NZ ODIs; Siraj added to India 'A' squad
- Chunky Panday wishes his 'little big girl' Ananya Panday on her birthday, shares adorable father-daughter moments
- ED raids four places in Bengal in Rs 280 crore bank fraud case
Rayaparthy Must Be Declared Drought-Hit Mandals: Errabelli Dayakar Rao
In Short
Former Telangana minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao demands drought-hit status for Rayaparthy mandal and other areas in erstwhile Warangal district, seeking relief for farmers facing crop losses.
WARANGAL: Former minister and BRS in-charge for the Palakurthy constituency, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, has demanded that the State government declare Rayaparthy mandal a drought-affected mandal. He also sought drought declaration for all mandals in the erstwhile Warangal district.
Addressing a dharna organised on the National Highway at Rayaparthy mandal headquarters on Thursday, Dayakar Rao said farmers in the mandal would suffer serious losses as it was not included in the list of drought-affected mandals recently announced by the government. He urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure justice for farmers facing hardship due to drought conditions.
The Telangana government had earlier declared 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-affected for the Kharif 2026 season, with 111 classified as severely drought-affected and 254 as moderately affected.
Dayakar Rao said the exclusion of Rayaparthy from the drought list had placed local farmers at a disadvantage. He demanded that the government recognise the agricultural distress in the mandal and extend the necessary relief measures.
BRS MLC candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy participated in the dharna. Later, under the leadership of mandal party leaders, a representation was submitted to the Tahsildar seeking the declaration of Rayaparthy mandal as a drought-affected area.
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure
'Public banks are not assets to be sold off': Rahul Gandhi amid IDBI bank sale row
'Insult to constitutional institutions': BJP leaders criticise Rahul, Oppn over Nov 1 rally against SIR
Telangana Congress leaders Head to Delhi for INDIA block rally