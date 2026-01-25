Rowdy sheets against BRS leaders, Congress’s Naini turns up heat

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Saturday demands strict action against leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), calling for rowdy sheets to be registered against them and asserting that they should be sent to jail without any leniency.

Speaking to the media at the CLP Media Hall in Hyderabad, the MLA alleges that BRS leaders survive politically only because of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s restraint. He accuses the party of indulging in provocation-based politics and misleading people for political mileage.

Naini Rajender Reddy states that the truth behind the phone-tapping case will eventually come out and maintains that the matter does not end with BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alone. He criticises BRS leaders for alleged irregularities and accuses them of projecting themselves as victims after committing wrongdoing.