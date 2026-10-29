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Seethakka directs Mulugu officials to remain vigilant

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Minister urges continuous weather monitoring, public awareness and swift emergency response

Minister Dhanasari Anasuya ( Seethakka )
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Minister Dhanasari Anasuya ( Seethakka )

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Warangal: State Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka has directed officials in Mulugu district to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab.

The Minister instructed district officials to remain available in the field and continuously monitor weather conditions to minimise inconvenience to the public. She stressed the need to keep residents informed about weather developments and take preventive action to avert any untoward incidents. Sitakka urged people to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and follow necessary safety measures. She specifically warned residents against standing near trees, electric poles and dilapidated buildings during strong winds.

The Minister also directed officials to respond promptly to emergencies and ensure that affected people receive the necessary assistance without delay. She emphasised preparedness, coordination and timely action to safeguard public safety across the district.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Telangana NewsCyclone AlertMulugu NewsWeather UpdateDisaster Preparedness
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