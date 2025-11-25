SHG women can open shops on highway during Medaram Jatara

Hanumakonda: Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said on Sunday that women should make good use of the loans being provided to members of Self-Help Groups; interest-free loans worth Rs 26 crore are being extended to them.

She added that special permission is being given to women’s groups to set up food courts, shops and other businesses on both sides of the national highway during the Medaram Jatara.

The minister, along with library corporation chairman Ravi Chander, market committee chairperson Rega Kalyani and Aatma committee chairman Ravinder Reddy, distributed Indiramma sarees to women’s groups at the Mallampalli mandal headquarters,

Later, Seethakka handed over a cheque for ₹26 crore in loans to 210 SHGs in the mandal through bank linkage. She said women are progressing rapidly in all fields. Since the establishment of the Praja government, Telangana women have been given top priority, and interest-free loans are being provided through bank linkage. She hoped that members of SHGs would make good use of the loans and achieve economic development in various business sectors.

She mentioned that youth from the mandal have shown exceptional talent in securing government jobs. The daughter of a man who runs a tyre-puncture shop secured a DSP post through the Group-I notification. Several youths have been selected for police and teacher positions. Congratulating them, she said their success should inspire other youth to work hard and reach greater heights. Women, too, should achieve economic progress in business sectors on par with men.Seethakka stated that thousands of devotees visit the Medaram Jatara and for this the government has given special permission to set up food courts, shops and businesses on both sides of the national highway. She urged women to make good use of this opportunity.